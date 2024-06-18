Kalaburagi officials told to take up special drive to convert corpn. property into e-property

Referring to government initiatives for mapping all commercial, residential, industrial and public property in the Geographical Information System (GIS), Inspector-General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps Mamatha B.R. has directed Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation officials to take up a special drive to map the civic body’s property in the BIS-based portal.

Addressing a meeting of senior officers from different departments at Kalaburagi Corporation recently, the officer said that GIS-based asset mapping was taken up at Rajajinagar in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi as a pilot programme.

“Once an asset is mapped in the GIS-based portal, the public can easily get its authentic location and also know its market value. All the departments concerned should collectively take up the work with proper coordination and complete it at the earliest,” she said.

The officer specifically asked the officers to map major assets such as bus stands, railway stations, schools and property developed by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board, the Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation, the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees and other such important assets on priority basis.

“The Senior Sub-registrar should work in coordination with Kalaburagi City Corporation, the City Survey and te Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority to map the property by feeding data available with these bodies,” she said.

Regional Commissioner (Kalaburagi Division) Krishna Bajpai said that the Revenue Department in Kalaburagi division will extend all possible support and assistance to implement the State government’s ambitious programme.

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum directed the city corporation officials to immediately take up the task and complete it on a war-footing.

The meeting decided to digitize all property in the Nizampur area in the city and feed data into the GIS system within seven days.

The municipal corporation officials informed the meeting that the city has over 1.20 lakh property and 30,000 of them have e-property forms. The City Survey officials said that they have data of 27,000 property.

Deputy Inspector-General of Registration (CVC) J.V. Yashodhara, Assistant Inspector-General of Registration Prabhakara H.L. and Kalaburagi District Registrar Mallikarjun H. and other senior officers were present.