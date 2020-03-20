Kalaburagi officials bring more people under surveillance

KALABURAGI

20 March 2020 20:09 IST

As part of its preventive measures against the COVID-19 menace, the district administration has brought more people under its surveillance on Friday.

As per information by Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, the number of people home-quarantined has grown from 641 on Thursday to 763 on Friday.

While the primary contacts of the three people who tested positive for COVID-19 stood at 98, the secondary contacts have grown from 333 on Thursday to 372 on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of people who are isolated in hospital with symptoms has risen from 11 to 19 in the period. The number of foreign traveller under watch has grown from 250 to 299 in the same period.

By Thursday, the district administration finished the house-to-house survey of 4,720 houses in the two containment zones: one around the residence of Patient 6 [the 76-year-old man who died on March 10 and later tested positive for COVID-19] and the other around the residence of Patient 9 [the 63-year-old doctor who treated Patient 6 and later tested positive].

The number of houses thus surveyed rose to 6,018 on Friday.

Mr. Sharat appealed to the people who had recently returned to the district from affected countries to inform the district administration and undergo the 14-day mandatory home quarantine.

They should immediately contact the administration at 104 and 08472-268648 or the control room (08472-278648/ 278698 / 278604/ 278677) if they develop any symptoms such as cold, cough, fever, headache, respiratory illness. – he added.