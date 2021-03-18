Kalaburagi, Mumbai flight services from March 25

KALABURAGI

18 March 2021 00:09 IST

Daily flight services between Kalaburagi and Mumbai are scheduled to begin on March 25, with Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, planning to deploy its 70-seater aircraft to connect these two cities.

The airline is already operating between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru with daily flights. This new flight between Kalaburagi and Mumbai will help Kalaburagi connect to yet another metro destination with multiple options for further connectivity such as Bhavnagar and Diu.

As per information provided by the authorities, Flight 9I 665 will take off from Mumbai at 7.20 a.m and arrive in Kalaburagi at 9 a.m. Flight 9I 666 will take off from Kalaburagi at 9.25 a.m. and arrive in Mumbai at 10.55 a.m.

