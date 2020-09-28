Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav admitted to hospital

KALABURAGI

28 September 2020 21:45 IST

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav was admitted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in Bengaluru on Monday after he developed chest pain.

Mr. Jadhav’s family members speaking to The Hindu said that the leader will be under medical observation for a couple of days. They said that he is doing well.

Mr. Jadhav was admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors who have recommended complete bed rest for one month, when he went to hospital for a routine check-up on September 24.

It may be recalled that Mr. Jadhav and his MLA-son Avinash Jadhav and 10 members of his family and his staff members tested positive for coronavirus in August and were admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru.