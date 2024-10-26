Kalaburagi MP Radhakrishna Doddamani felicitated

Member of Parliament Radhakrishna Doddamani credited his victory to his party workers and the blessings of the public during a felicitation programme organised by the Congress party workers at Chittapur town of Kalaburagi district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Doddamani expressed his gratitude to the voters for their overwhelming support; he attributed the victory to the united efforts of the party workers and supporters across the Kalaburagi parliamentary constituency.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge thanked the party workers and the people of Chittapur taluk on behalf of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Chairman M Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Mr. Doddamani, and said that the victory was a testament to the dedication and unity of our party workers and reiterated his commitment to overall development in constituency.

Developmental works

Laying the foundation stone for various developmental works at an estimated cost of ₹62 crore in Chittapur taluk, Mr. Kharge reiterated his commitment towards the region and said that the Congress-led government has implemented the five guarantee schemes as promised in party’s manifesto during 2023 Assembly elections.

He said that around 900 engineer posts were filled up in the RDPR department. In addition, two lakh vacant posts in various departments will be filled up in a phased manner. With the various development works sanctioned to the Chittapur taluk, the Minister said that the taluk would see a huge transformation within a year. A sum of ₹1,000 crore has been allocated for the development of roads across Kalyana Karnataka region under Kalyana Patha programme. The RDPR department would also construct cold storages and community toilets, Mr. Kharge added.

Criticising BJP leaders for claiming that the State government’s financial condition was poor, Mr. Kharge said that the Congress-led government which had recently held a Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi had approved ₹7,000 crore projects for Kalyana Karnataka region and ₹300 crore projects for Chittapur taluk alone. A blue map will be prepared for developing 30 identified villages of the district. A blue print for the comprehensive development of Chittapur town is ready and a sum of ₹25 crore has been allocated. We are planning to establish a zoological park and taluk science centre in Chittapur town, Mr. Kharge said.

Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education, also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Mr. Doddamani received a rousing welcome by party workers, his supporters and people from across Chittapur taluk. He was brought to the venue in the grand procession.

