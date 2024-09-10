ADVERTISEMENT

MLAs state demands at preparatory meeting ahead of Karnataka Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi

Updated - September 10, 2024 11:52 am IST - KALABURAGI

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil wants a discussion on setting up Bhima River Tribunal to permanently resolve the interstate water disputes between Karnataka and Maharashtra

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil (centre). | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil wants the Cabinet meeting scheduled in Kalaburagi on September 17 to discuss setting up Bhima River Tribunal to permanently resolve the inter-State water disputes between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the preparatory meeting on September 9 ahead of the State Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi, Mr Patil said that Maharashtra has not been fair in releasing Karnataka’s share from Ujani dam to Bhima river in Karnataka, due to which nearly 155 villages in the district face water scarcity every summer, meanwhile the Bhima river water is contaminated due to release of sewage from the city.

His other proposals are allocation of ₹100 crore for development of Kalaburagi, establishing satellite bus stands and taking up proper road connectivity in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chincholi MLA Avinash Jadhav proposed including development of Chandrampalli dam and Chincholi Wildlife Sanctuary as a tourist spot, and establishing a forestry college.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima proposed conducting a city survey. Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimod asked for allocation of land for establishing a new bus stand in Kamalapur town.

MLC Thippannappa Kamaknoor said that the Cabinet meeting should focus on long-pending irrigation projects in the district, and also urged construction of permanent buildings for the anganwadi centres in the district.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge chaired the meeting. Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US