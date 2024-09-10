Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil wants the Cabinet meeting scheduled in Kalaburagi on September 17 to discuss setting up Bhima River Tribunal to permanently resolve the inter-State water disputes between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting on September 9 ahead of the State Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi, Mr Patil said that Maharashtra has not been fair in releasing Karnataka’s share from Ujani dam to Bhima river in Karnataka, due to which nearly 155 villages in the district face water scarcity every summer, meanwhile the Bhima river water is contaminated due to release of sewage from the city.

His other proposals are allocation of ₹100 crore for development of Kalaburagi, establishing satellite bus stands and taking up proper road connectivity in the city.

Chincholi MLA Avinash Jadhav proposed including development of Chandrampalli dam and Chincholi Wildlife Sanctuary as a tourist spot, and establishing a forestry college.

Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima proposed conducting a city survey. Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimod asked for allocation of land for establishing a new bus stand in Kamalapur town.

MLC Thippannappa Kamaknoor said that the Cabinet meeting should focus on long-pending irrigation projects in the district, and also urged construction of permanent buildings for the anganwadi centres in the district.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge chaired the meeting. Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil was present.