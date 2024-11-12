Kalaburagi: Man sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl

The Additional District and Session (POCSO) Court in Kalaburagi has sentenced a 20-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment and imposed upon a fine of ₹28,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

As per information provided by Shantaveer Tuppad, public prosecutor in the case, Shivanandu Dhannur, resident of Muradi village in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district, had taken the victim to Mumbai a year ago on the promise of marriage and raped her at his relative’s house.

Following a written complaint, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mahagaon police station. Basavaraj Teli and Rajendra Kumar, the investigating officers, submitted a charge sheet confirming the allegations.

After hearing both sides and examining the witnesses and circumstantial evidence, judge Yamanappa Bammanagi found Shivanand Dhannur guilty of the crimes and sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment. The judge also sentenced him to five years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹6,000 under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and two years imprisonment and fine of ₹2,000 under Section 344 (wrongful confinement) of IPC.

The court also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay compensation of ₹4 lakh to the victim within a month of pronouncement of the judgment.