Kalaburagi man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for attempt to rape minor girl

December 12, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Additional District and Sessions (PoCSO Act Special) Court in Kalaburagi sentenced Kumar Jadhav, a resident of Ingalagi Tanda in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district, to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a five-year-old girl.

As per information provided by public prosecutor Shanthaveer Tuppad, the accused lured the girl with chocolates and took her to an agricultural field and made an attempt to rape her.

As the girl resisted and screamed as she was being sexually harassed, the accused even tried to kill her by strangulating her. When that attempt also failed, he gave up and took her to the main road and dropped her there, before fleeing.

Following a complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act 2012 and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A police officer attached to Wadi Police Station, Mahantesh Patil, investigated the case and submitted a charge-sheet in court confirming the charge against the accused.

After hearing the parties and examining witnesses and evidence, judge of the Fast Track Special Court-1 Yamanappa Bammanagi found Jadhav guilty of crimes specified in the charge-sheet and convicted him of the crime on December 8, 2023 under IPC Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) and Sections 8, 9(r), 12 and 18 of the PoCSO Act.

The judge also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim.