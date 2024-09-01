ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaburagi Karate students win 36 medals in National Shito Ryu Karate Do Championship

Published - September 01, 2024 10:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaburagi Karate students who bagged 36 medals at the two-day 27th National Shito Ryu Karate Do Championship 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students trained at Heaven Fighter Organisation bagged 36 medals during the two-day 27th National Shito Ryu Karate Do Championship 2024, organized by All India Shito Ryu Karate Do Union (ASIKU) in Mysuru last week.

Kalaburagi-based International Karate Champion Manohar Kumar Birnoor, who is also founder-president of the organisation, in a release here on Sunday, stated that students of his team brought laurels to the district and the Kalyana Karnataka region by winning 36 medals, 17 gold medals, 13 silver medals and six bronze medals, at the National-level Shitu Ryu Karate Do Championship.

Mr. Birnoor said that the winners of this championship are qualified to participate in the Asia Pacific Shito Ryu Karate Do Championship to be held in Singapore starting November 27.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US