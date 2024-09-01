Kalaburagi Karate students win 36 medals in National Shito Ryu Karate Do Championship

Students trained at Heaven Fighter Organisation bagged 36 medals during the two-day 27th National Shito Ryu Karate Do Championship 2024, organized by All India Shito Ryu Karate Do Union (ASIKU) in Mysuru last week.

Kalaburagi-based International Karate Champion Manohar Kumar Birnoor, who is also founder-president of the organisation, in a release here on Sunday, stated that students of his team brought laurels to the district and the Kalyana Karnataka region by winning 36 medals, 17 gold medals, 13 silver medals and six bronze medals, at the National-level Shitu Ryu Karate Do Championship.

Mr. Birnoor said that the winners of this championship are qualified to participate in the Asia Pacific Shito Ryu Karate Do Championship to be held in Singapore starting November 27.

