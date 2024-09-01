GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalaburagi Karate students win 36 medals in National Shito Ryu Karate Do Championship

Published - September 01, 2024 10:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Kalaburagi Karate students who bagged 36 medals at the two-day 27th National Shito Ryu Karate Do Championship 2024.

Kalaburagi Karate students who bagged 36 medals at the two-day 27th National Shito Ryu Karate Do Championship 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students trained at Heaven Fighter Organisation bagged 36 medals during the two-day 27th National Shito Ryu Karate Do Championship 2024, organized by All India Shito Ryu Karate Do Union (ASIKU) in Mysuru last week.

Kalaburagi-based International Karate Champion Manohar Kumar Birnoor, who is also founder-president of the organisation, in a release here on Sunday, stated that students of his team brought laurels to the district and the Kalyana Karnataka region by winning 36 medals, 17 gold medals, 13 silver medals and six bronze medals, at the National-level Shitu Ryu Karate Do Championship.

Mr. Birnoor said that the winners of this championship are qualified to participate in the Asia Pacific Shito Ryu Karate Do Championship to be held in Singapore starting November 27.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.