Kalaburagi in third place in giving loan to street vendors

Kalaburagi district bagged the third place under the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme by disbursing 90% of loans to street vendors.

Mysuru stood first with 8,455 applications cleared, followed by Hubballi-Dharwad with 4,823 applications.

The Kalaburagi City Corporation received 6,030 applications of which 5,766 applications were approved. The government has disbursed ₹3.34 crore involving 3,342 (90%) loan applications as on May 19, 2021, out of the 3,695 sanctioned applications involving ₹3.69 crore, according to data provided by city corporation.

Besides nationalised banks, even regional rural banks have disbursed loans to a large number of street vendors. Under this scheme, street vendors are eligible to avail themselves of a loan of up to ₹10,000 with a tenure of one year, to be repaid in monthly instalments.

Loan disbursement in other districts of Kalyana Karnataka is as follows (as on May 19, 2021): In Bidar district, of the 1,388 applications sanctioned, banks disbursed loans to 836 beneficiaries. In Yadgir district, 535 street vendors received loans against the 601 total sanctioned applications.

In Raichur district, of the 3,010 applications sanctioned, 2,040 street vendors have got loan. In Ballari district, banks have disbursed loans to 2,809 beneficiaries against the 3,045 total sanctioned applications. As many as 379 street vendors received loan against 410 sanctioned applications under the AtmaNirbhar Nidhi Scheme in Koppal district.