Kalaburagi hospital starts giving RT-PCR test reports with QR code

After the Dubai health authority made it mandatory for all Dubai-bound passengers to produce their RT-PCR test reports with Quick Response (QR) code printed on them, United Diagnostics, a laboratory wing of the United Hospital, Kalaburagi, began printing QR Codes in all RT-PCR reports.
In a media release, Vikram Siddareddy, Chairman and Managing Director of United Hospital, claimed that it was the first laboratory in the region to issue QR code-bearing RT-PCR reports.
“All the reports from the United Diagnosticss are sent via downloadable links so that the user can print or download them anywhere and anytime. The QR Codes on these reports would now enable the authorities to check and ascertain the authenticity of the report by directly linking them to the original reports of the laboratory online,” Dr. Siddareddy said.
Before the Dubai Health Authority made it mandatory, he said other West Asian, European, and North American countries had constantly insisted on it and all other countries are expected to fall in line shortly.
“The measure is a continued effort of the United Hospital and its United Diagnosticss to maintain the international standards in all the services. With our QR code-bearing RT-PCR reports, the people can undertake hassle-free international travel,” he added.
