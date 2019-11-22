Kalaburagi Greenfield Airport opened for public use

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa opened the newly built Kalaburagi Greenfield Airport for public use amidst cheers, in the city on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Govind Karjol, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Heavy and Medium Industry Minister Jagadish Shettar, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, Lok Sabha members Umesh Jadhav (Kalaburagi) and Bhagwant Khuba (Bidar) were among those present at the event.

Mr. Yediyurappa, along with his cabinet colleagues and BJP leaders, arrived from Bengaluru in a Star Air flight around 1.45 pm. He then opened the airport for public use by remotely unveiling a signboard. The Star Air is the first airlines to begin commercial operations in the airport.

“I feel happy that I laid the foundation stone for the Kalaburagi airport in 2008, and now I have inaugurated it. The airport will boost economic development of the region,” Mr. Yediyurappa said in his address. He headed back to Bengaluru in the return flight.

Located near Srinivas Saradagi village, about 12 km Kalaburagi, the airport is built on 742 acres of land at a cost of ₹176 crore.

Its 3,175x45 metre runway is believed to be the tenth longest runway in the country and the second longest in the State after the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The total length of the airfield is 7.5 km and its terminal building is spread over 2,173 square meters.

Presently, two routes — Kalaburagi-Bengaluru and Kalaburagi-Tirupati — are being operated under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik), the Union government’s regional connectivity scheme.