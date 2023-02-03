HamberMenu
Kalaburagi getting ready to host Kalyana Karnataka Utsav from February 24

February 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaburagi district is getting ready to host a three-day Kalyana Karnataka Utsav from February 24.

The cultural extravaganza will highlight the rich heritage of the region, said Secretary of Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board Aniruddh Sravan, during a preparatory meeting here on Thursday.

Kalyana Karnataka Utsav will be held on Gulbarga University campus. The main stage will be of 6,000 sq ft. Besides this, two more stages will be set up at the Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan and the open-air theatre on the campus for organising colourful cultural programmes.

Various committees have been formed to make arrangements for artists, representatives, delegates coming from across the State.

Mr. Sravan said that the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) will bear the expenditure for the utsav.

Mr. Sravan asked officials to make arrangements for vehicle parking and ensure drinking water facilities and portable bio-toilets at the venue.

Helicopter ride

The main attraction of the three-day utsav will be helicopter ride, Kalaburagi By Sky, an event where people can book a ride to watch the historic city from a helicopter.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole, Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Garima Panwar, GESCOM Managing Director Rahul Pandve, City Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Adduru Srinivasalu were present.

