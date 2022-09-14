Kalaburagi gears up for Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav

In the run-up to the main event, a colourful cultural procession will be taken out today

Preparations are in full swing at NV Grounds in Kalaburagi where the main event of Kalyana Karnataka Armit Mahotsav will be held. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Preparations are in full swing in Kalaburagi for grand celebrations of Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav scheduled to be held on Saturday to mark the liberation of the region from the erstwhile Princely State of Hyderabad in 1948.

In the run-up to the main event, a colourful cultural procession will be taken out on Thursday.

As per information provided by Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar, 200 cultural activists in 24 troupes have arrived from Mysuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Vijayapura and other parts of the State. They will perform in the procession that will begin at 10 a.m. at Nagareshwar School at Gunj in the city and culminate at Central Bus Stand.

“With the performance of various folk dances representing different regions in the State, the procession will showcase the rich cultural tradition of the State. I appeal to the people of Kalaburagi not to miss the opportunity to witness the colourful procession,” Mr. Gurukar said, in a statement.

Different government departments have also planned to add tableaux to the procession highlighting their achievements and inculcate awareness among the public.

The district administration has, in association with Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), planned a mega exhibition at NV Grounds for three days, between Thursday and Saturday. It will be an exhibition-cum-sale mela where rare and useful things that are geographically specific to a particular district or region will be put on display at over 200 stalls.

“Rare and useful things manufactured by small-scale industries, self-help groups, home industries, individual artisans and other associations from Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballari Vijayanagar and Koppal districts will be put on display. Government departments will also put up some stalls for giving valuable information to people,” Mr. Gurukar said.