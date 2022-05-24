Kalaburagi gearing up for PM’s video interaction

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar chairing a meeting convened for making preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video interaction, at his office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

May 24, 2022 21:38 IST

Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of Union Government’s welfare programmes on May 31

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar has directed officers concerned to make all arrangements for facilitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video interaction on the welfare programmes initiated by the Union Government.

Chairing a meeting convened at his office on Tuesday for making preparations for the event, which is scheduled for May 31, 2022, Mr. Gurukar said that arrangements will be made at the Auditorium of PDA Engineering College in the city.

“The Prime Minister will remotely interact with the beneficiaries from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. The officers should visit the auditorium and ensure that everything is in place. The Prime Minister’s video interaction will cover 11 welfare programmes initiated by the Union Government. You need to identify 50 beneficiaries for each welfare programme and bring them to the event,” Mr. Gurukar said.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Ujjwala Yojana, POSHAN Abhiyaan, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, PM SVANidhi, Ayushman Bharat and PM MUDRA Yojana will be the Union Government’s programmes that will be dealt with in the Prime Minister’s interaction, Mr. Gurukar added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhimashankar Teggelli and other senior officers were present.