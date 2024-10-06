Kalaburagi Fort hosts cleaning drive

Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum joined an exhilarating 5-km cycle ride with students during a Cyclothon from Aiwan-e-Shahi guesthouse to the historic Kalaburagi Fort to commemorate World Tourism Day here on Sunday.

Ms. Tarannum pedalled a bicycle from her residential quarters and reached the guesthouse where the officer flagged off the Cyclothon jointly organised by the district administration, the Tourism Department, the Archaeological Survey of India, United Hospital, Kalaburagi Cycling Club and INTACH.

Students from schools and colleges and youth cyclists enthusiastically participated in the Cyclothon and throughout the 5-km cyclothon rally, they created awareness among the people about the preservation of tourist places and historical sites.

The students and cyclists reached the Kalaburagi Fort and climbed the Bala Hissar.

Retired history professor Shambhuling S. Vani explained to the students about each structure situated in the 14th century Bahmani Fort. He also narrated the history of the Bahmani sultanate.

The officials and students cleaned the fort premises as part of Swachhata Hi Seva-2024 drive under the campaign Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bindu Mani, Deputy Director of Tourism Meenakshi Arya and Kalaburagi Cycling Association president Kiran Shetkar were present.