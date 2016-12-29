Fervour marks Ellu Amavasya in Kalaburagi district

Ellu Amavasya, a harvest festival, was celebrated with fervour across Kalaburagi district on Thursday. Cutting across caste and communal lines, the entire farming community paid their obeisances to Mother Earth and performed a special ritual for a good harvest across Hyderabad Karnataka region.

The farmers with their families and friends went to their fields and offered prayers to the standing crops, particularly jowar.

They spent the entire day in the fields, sharing the food specially made up of pulses and green vegetables.

These food items are first offered to standing crops during the puja.

The special dishes prepared on the occasion include Kadabu, Bajje, a curry made from tamarind, millets, lentils and green vegetables, Bartha, a mixture of smashed brinjal and spring onion leaves, and Holige.

People along with their neighbours and family friends in cities came to parks and gardens to celebrate the occasion, which is considered as one of the major festivals in North Karnataka region.

The festival is celebrated to mark the end of the kharif season on the new moon day of the Pushya month of the Hindu Lunar calendar.