Kalaburagi doctors carry out ‘first-of-its-kind’ SBCS

A team of doctors at Khwaja Bande Nawaz Hospital in Kalaburagi has reached another milestone in the field of cataract surgery by performing Simultaneous Bilateral Cataract Surgery (SBCS) on a 45-year-old patient with mental disability.

The surgery was conducted on Syeda Begum, hailing from Syed Chincholi village in Kalaburagi district, by ophthalmic surgeons Abhishek Kulkarni, Sangeeta Patil, Gururaj Wali and anaesthetist Furquan Inamdar.

Giving details of the case at a press conference here on Monday, Dr. Kulkarni and Dr. Sangeeta Patil said that though Simultaneous Bilateral Cataract Surgery is not often opted for, in some cases patients will have trouble getting into the operation theatre twice.

“Patients with physical or mental disabilities may not cooperate with surgeons and in such cases, we prefer conducting surgery on both eyes the same day,” they added.

Stating that the surgery was a first-of-its-kind in Kalaburagi district, Dr. Kulkarni said that most surgeons prefer separate surgery for each eye due to the potential threat of post-operative infection that might affect both eyes and this remains the biggest challenge and obstacle to Simultaneous Bilateral Cataract Surgery.

Precautions

“We have taken all precautions to make the surgery as safe as possible; we have used two sets of surgery trays and also pharmaceutical products with different batch numbers. Even if there was some manufacturing abnormality, it would not affect both the eyes,” Dr. Kulkarni added.

The surgery was carried out free at Khwaja Bande Nawaz Hospital, though such operations in both eyes normally cost around ₹ 40,000 to ₹ 50,000 in private hospitals, he said.