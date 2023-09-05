ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaburagi doctor completes 8,000-km expedition in 28 days

September 05, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Sharad M. Tanga, 57-year-old general surgeon based in Kalaburagi, successfully completed the road trip from Mumbai to China, via Nepal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Travelling from Mumbai to China by road, 57-year-old Sharad M. Tanga has proved that age is just a number. A Kalaburagi-based general surgeon by profession, he completed the 8,000-km road trip, covering three countries in just 28 days.

The overland expedition was organised by Wander Beyond Boundaries in collaboration with CEAT Limited and Mahindra Adventure.

The 10-member expedition team consists of four from the organizing group, three travellers from Bengaluru, one each from the U.S., Hyderabad and Hubballi.

Dr. Tanga started his journey from Mumbai on August 2, traversing through Gorakhpur and entering Kathmandu in Nepal on the fifth day. After travelling in remote areas in Nepal, he entered China on the ninth day. The expedition team spent nearly 20 days in China.

