Kalaburagi district sees significant increase in groundwater level

Average groundwater level rose in five taluks, while there was a negligible dip in six taluks

Groundwater levels in parts of Kalaburagi district have registered a significant rise with the minimum depth being 2.85 m below ground level (mbgl) and the maximum being 9 m below ground level.

Rainfall recorded in excess in the last two years across the district has helped recharge the water tables and improve the groundwater situation.

As per the data provided by geologist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, the average groundwater level has been recorded at 6.15 mbgl against 10.72 mbgl reported during the same period last year.

A net rise (average) of 4.55 mbgl was observed in December 2021 compared to December 2020. The geologist stated that a maximum rise of 11.54 mbgl has been observed in Chittapur taluk, while it was 0.87 mbgl in Kalaburagi taluk.

Kalagi taluk has seen a rise of 1.03 mbgl, Afzalpur taluk registered a rise of 1.61 mbgl and the water level in Sedam taluk stands at 0.48 mbgl.

A slight fall in the groundwaterlevel was observed in six taluks. Chincholi taluk recorded a maximum fall of 5.46 mbgl, while Yadrami taluk recorded a minimum fall of 0.15 mbgl.

Aland taluk observed a dip of 2.39 mbgl, Kalaburagi taluk recorded 0.87 mbgl, it was 0.60 mbgl in Kamalapur taluk, 0.58 mbgl in Shahabad taluk and 0.22mbgl in Jewargi taluk compared to the previous year’s.

As compared to a 10-year average of Ground Water Drought Index (GWDI) for December (2011-2021), the groundwater level in Kalagi taluk stood at 2.36 mbgl in 2021 against 22.30 mbgl in 2011.

As per the Index, Chincholi taluk is considered an extreme groundwater deficiency area. The index for Chincholi, Kalagi and Kamalapur taluk also shows big variations inwater tables.

The districtgroundwaterauthority monitors thewaterlevelin nearly 77 points across the district. According to recent reports, the highest fall inwatertable was recorded in Chimanchod village (Chincholi) with 40.18 mbgl, followed by Salegaon village (Aland) with 22.95 mbgl, Ranapur village (Chincholli) with 17.45 mbgl and Khajuri (Aland ) 15 mbgl.