Kalaburagi district registers more cases of missing women than men

July 21, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The number of women outnumbers men in missing cases reported in Kalaburagi district for the last three years, as per data available with the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB).

As per the data provided by Police Commissioner and DCRB Kalaburagi unit to The Hindu, the number of women who went missing in the district in the last three years was more than double when compared to cases reported of missing men.

As many as 394 missing cases were registered in the district in the last three years, 309 were traced, and 63 cases were untraced. And 366 missing cases were registered in Kalaburagi city limits alone during last three years, of which 281 were untraced and 85 cases remained untraced.

In 2021, around 170 missing cases were registered, of which 154 were traced and 16 cases are pending. Of the 170 cases, 51 men went missing of which 40 were traced and 11 remain untraced. Of the 119 missing women, 114 were traced.

In 2022, 155 missing cases were registered of which 132 traced. Of the 155 missing cases, 44 men who went missing in which 31 were traced and 13 remained untraced; and of the 111 women, who went missing, 101 were traced and 10 women are yet to be traced.

The DCRB has registered 69 missing cases, including 23 men and 46 women, till July 30, 2023. Of the 23 men who went missing, nine cases were solved and 14 are still pending; of the 46 women went missing; 26 cases were solved and 20 were untraced.

