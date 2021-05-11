Kalaburagi district gets 1,200 vials of Remdevisir

KALABURAGI

11 May 2021 19:16 IST

Kalaburagi district received 1,200 more vials of Remdesivir for treating COVID-19 patients admitted to government and private hospitals across the district.

Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani, who is also district in-charge, has, on his own initiative, procured the 1,200 vials which were flown to Kalaburagi from Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Government and private hospitals in the district are being provided with the required Remdevisir injections for administering the drug to those prescribed, he said.

Though the number of vials procured for Kalaburagi district is lower than the daily requirement, the district administration will make time to time requisition to procure more vials.

Oxygen plant

As the district is facing shortage of oxygen, it will soon get a 400-cylinder-capacity oxygen manufacturing plant. The plant will be established in Kalaburagi city in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Mr. Nirani, who held a discussion with the officials of the DRDO and NHAI, has promised to set up the oxygen manufacturing plant in the next 10 days.

Control room

To address the difficulties being faced by people in getting essential commodities during the lockdown, the Kalaburagi district administration has set up a control room to monitor the supply of such goods.

The control room will function 24 x 7 and officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department will monitor the real-time status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing and delivery of essential commodities.

The move comes in the wake of complaints to Mr. Nirani that the district authorities and police were stopping staff of e-commerce and other grocery retailers, thereby hindering supplies.

Meanwhile, officials from various departments were assigned to the control room on shift basis.