GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalaburagi district administration kicks off dengue prevention drive

Published - July 19, 2024 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The dengue prevention drive being launched in Vasanth Nagar area in Kalaburagi on Friday. 

The dengue prevention drive being launched in Vasanth Nagar area in Kalaburagi on Friday.  | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

To combat the spread of dengue in Kalaburagi district, the district administration, zilla panchayat and District Health and Family Welfare Department launched a drive to eradicate larvae breeding spots of Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes declaring every Friday as ‘mosquito larvae destruction day’.

Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum, launching the awareness drive in Vasanth Nagar area in Kalaburagi on Friday, said that controlling dengue is everyone’s responsibility. Effort to control dengue transmission requires community participation to ensure its sustainability.

Ms. Tarannum instructed officials from the Health Department to conduct door-to-door awareness programmes to map vulnerable areas and execute control measures like source reduction process in water-logged places, cleaning drainages and removal of garbage.  

The volunteers are directed to visit each household in their respective areas to survey the existence of larva and educate the public to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Rathikant Swamy, District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer Basavaraj Gulgi and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / disease / health / environmental issues / water

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.