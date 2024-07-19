Kalaburagi district administration kicks off dengue prevention drive

To combat the spread of dengue in Kalaburagi district, the district administration, zilla panchayat and District Health and Family Welfare Department launched a drive to eradicate larvae breeding spots of Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes declaring every Friday as ‘mosquito larvae destruction day’.

Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum, launching the awareness drive in Vasanth Nagar area in Kalaburagi on Friday, said that controlling dengue is everyone’s responsibility. Effort to control dengue transmission requires community participation to ensure its sustainability.

Ms. Tarannum instructed officials from the Health Department to conduct door-to-door awareness programmes to map vulnerable areas and execute control measures like source reduction process in water-logged places, cleaning drainages and removal of garbage.

The volunteers are directed to visit each household in their respective areas to survey the existence of larva and educate the public to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Rathikant Swamy, District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer Basavaraj Gulgi and others were present.