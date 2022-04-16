Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner gives ears to villagers’ woes

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar dancing with villagers during the Gram Vastavya programme at Atnoor village in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Adopting a hands-on approach to administration in villages, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar kicked off the gram vastavya programme with a visit to Atnoor village of Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dilesh Sasi was given a warm welcome by the villagers. Mr. Grukar started his village tour after visiting a temple at the village entrance.

Mr Gurukar assured that public toilets for women will be built at Atnoor village by K.P.R. Sugar mill under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

“The construction works of toilets for women was started at Bhimalli village in district, where he visited earlier,” Mr. Gurukar added.

Besides existing five graveyards in the village, the DC has assured of sanctioning 2 acres of land for a new burial ground. The also ensured of providing better healthcare facilities at primary healthcare centres (PHCs).

Officals briefed that around 1,200 people in the village were getting pension under various schemes. Around 1,341 farmers received the compensation for their crop loss and 104 farmers were benefitted with the insurance for the crop loss in the Atnoor village.

Mahadevi, a resident, urged Deputy Commissioner to provide financial assistance for her 14-year-old daughter, who was suffering with speech disorder.

A group of women also requested the district administration to extend housing facilities and other basic amenities for them.

School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) president Chandsab Darukar requested the Deputy Commissioner for renovation of classrooms, construction of additional toilets for girls and drinking water facilities at school.

A group of women from Madna K. tanda, which comes under Atnoor Gram panchayat, have urged the district authorities to address the sanitation issues in the tanda.

Afzalpur MLA M.Y.Patil assured of addressing all the issues, developmental works would be taken up in the village with the funds allocated from Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) and the MLA festive mood

Festive mood gripped the Atnoor village as the deputy commissioner danced to the tunes of famous Kannada song and Banjara folks.