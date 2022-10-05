Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner cancels land grant over violation of terms and conditions

Yeshwanth V. Gurukar | Photo Credit: File Photo

Taking note of the violation of terms and conditions by the Karnataka Cooperative Consumers Federation Ltd. and the Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd., Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar cancelled the land grant to them and ordered that the land be taken into government possession.

As per the official memorandum issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Karnataka State Cooperative Consumers Federation Ltd. and Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd. were, as per Rule 20 read with Rule 10(3) of Karnataka Land Grant Rules, 1969, allotted two acres of government lands each at the Survey No. 84 in Badepur Village, one for establishing a regional distribution centre and dal mill and the other for construction of godown, in July 1984. The land grant was subjected to five terms and conditions which included not selling the lands to other parties within five years of allotment and obtaining prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner to sell the lands after five years and before 15 years of the allotment and using the land for the purpose it was allotted for.

The memorandum also referred to the report submitted by Revenue Inspector, Tahasildar and Assistant Director Land Records that noted that the land in question was given on a 20-year lease to another party for building a Kalyan Mantap and a deed to the respect was registered with the Sub Registrar of Kalaburagi and the land in question was mentioned as Kalyan Mantap in the records of Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation.

Upon the recommendation of the investigating authorities on the grounds of violation of land grant terms and conditions, the Deputy Commissioner ordered the cancellation land grant allotment and directed the authorities concerned to take the lands into government procession.

“Both the entities to which the lands were allotted violated the land allotment terms and conditions. Neither the regional distribution centre nor the warehouse, which the lands were allotted for, were constructed on the lands. When our Tahasildar went to the spot for inspection, he was threatened by the caretakers of the Kalyana Mantap,” Mr. Gurukar told The Hindu.