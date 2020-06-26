Kalaburagi DCC BankBoard to be superseded

Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar has said that the State government will soon supersede the board of the Kalaburagi District Cooperative Central (DCC) Bank.

Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, Mr. Somashekar said that the government has taken the decision on the grounds that there were rampant irregularities and misappropriation of funds in the cooperative bank.

“Once the government gets approval from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), we will supersede and appoint an administrative officer for providing fresh agricultural loans to farmers,” he added.

To monitor transactions in banks and cooperative societies across the State, a software will be introduced for the Apex Bank and Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies, Mr. Somashekar said.

Replying to a question, the Minister exuded the confidence that the former Minister A.H. Vishwanath and R. Roshan Baig will get their due, as both had played a vital role in the formation of the BJP government in the State.

The Minister also distributed cheques for ₹ 3,000 each among 1,840 ASHAs in the district. He said that the State government had allocated ₹ 12,67,50,000 for providing a one-time incentive of ₹ 3,000 for ASHAs for their efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19.