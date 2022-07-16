Kalaburagi DC promises to dispose of applications received during village stay in two weeks

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar listening to the grievances of a physically-challenged woman during his village stay programme at Mahagaon in Kalaburagi district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Calling upon the people to get rid of lethargy and come forward to make use of the government’s welfare programmes, Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi Yeshwanth Gurukar said that the applications received at his village stay programmes would be disposed of within 15 days.

“Don’t resort to excuses and complain that the government’s welfare programmes are not reaching you. The government has introduced many programmes and you should make use of them. If properly utilised, they would help you achieve financial stability and development. The applications in my village stay programmes will be disposed of within 15 days,” Mr. Gurukar said, during his village stay programme at Mahagaon on Saturday.

The officer received 548 applications and 396 of them were disposed of on the same day and the remaining 152 were transferred to different departments concerned.

“The government has introduced the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka health scheme under which a below poverty line family would get health coverage up to ₹5 lakh a year. Over 700 healthcare services are covered under the scheme. Around 22% of the families in Kalaburagi district have been registered under the scheme. If you get enrolled by paying just ₹10 at a local Gram One centre and get the health card, it would be of great help you in difficult time,” Mr. Gurukar said.

As the officer arrived in Mahagaon Cross, people and schoolchildren offered him a grand welcome and took him to the village in a traditional bullock cart. Traditional drums, Lambani dance, and schoolchildren’s lazium performance were part of the procession.