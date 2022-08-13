Kalaburagi DC issues flood warning 

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 13, 2022 17:46 IST

A file photo of Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar.

Taking note of the release of around 70,000 cusecs of water from Ujjani and Veer reservoirs to the Bhima in Maharashtra on Saturday, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar issued a flood warning and appealed to the people not to approach the river in Afzalpur, Jewargi, Chittapur, and Kalaburagi taluks.  

He made it clear that there was no flood situation currently and the warning was a precautionary measure as the fresh floodwaters released from the Maharashtra reservoirs would reach the district any time. Water released from the Maharashtra dams takes 25 to 30 hours to reach Kalaburagi district, he added.  

He also told the people to call helplines (1077 and 08472-278677) for any flood-related help.

