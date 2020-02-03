Kalaburagi DC calls for active participation in Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

Stressing the importance of people’s participation for the success of any event, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat has called upon the public to participate in large numbers in the 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, scheduled to be held here from Wednesday to Friday.

“I appeal to people, particularly the residents of Kalaburagi, to actively participate in the sammelan. I appeal to them to extend a warm welcome to the delegates, guests and artistes who are coming from different parts of the State and beyond by cleaning the premises of their houses and shops, decorating their buildings, and drawing rangolis in front of their houses,” he said.

He, along with Police Commissioner M.N. Nagaraj, was addressing a press meet at the main venue of the literary event on the Gulbarga University campus on Sunday.

Briefing about the preparations made for the literary fest, Mr. Sharat said all the 15 committees had almost completed the preparations entrusted to them. “We have identified 113 places for providing accommodations for guests, delegates and artistes. This includes 10 hotels, 17 schools, 10 wedding halls, 15 hostels, nine guest houses, and five government quarters. We have also made arrangements to transport the guests, delegates and artistes. We have asked the North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation to increase the frequency of city buses for the three days, and also are trying to convince the authorities to operate the buses for free,” he said.

To a question, the Deputy Commissioner said that the colourful procession, in which sammelana president H.S. Venkatesh Murthy will be brought to the venue, would begin from S.M. Pundit Rangamandir. “Hundreds of cultural troupes showcasing different cultural forms and representing different parts of the State will take part in the procession. Artistes will also perform at all the venues every evening. There will be one star performer every evening,” Mr. Sharat said.

On the security arrangements in place, Mr. Nagaraj said that around 4,000 police personnel, including 500 women personnel and 700 traffic policemen, would be deployed in vital locations. “Four Superintendents of Police, 15 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 25 circle inspectors, 200 PSIs, four platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police, and 500 home guards will be deployed. We have already installed 700 additional CCTV cameras across the city, including around 100 at the venue,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the government had released ₹10 crore to conduct the event. He also said stalls for the sale of books and commercial products would be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The officers then visited the media room, stalls, kitchen and dining area at the venue.