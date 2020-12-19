Kalaburagi DC asks officials to publicise welfare programmes

Expressing dissatisfaction with the poor implementation of the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), government schemes meant for members of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities respectively, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna on Saturday directed officials to come up with innovative programmes to make the intended beneficiaries aware of the benefits of schemes introduced for them.

When the officials concerned pleaded helplessness to take the benefits to the doorsteps of the intended beneficiaries, saying that there were not enough people who had applied for the schemes, Ms. Jyothsna directed the officials to organise workshops and camps in such places where the beneficiaries were concentrated and make them aware of the schemes.

“The schemes under SCP and TSP planned for 2020-21 should be completed before the end of the financial year. The grants released should not, for any reason, remain unutilised. If you, as you said, have not received enough applications under the schemes, you have failed to make the target group aware of them. You need to organise workshops and camps where the beneficiary groups are concentrated and make them aware of the schemes,” she said at a meeting held to review the implementation of SCP and TSP in the district at district administrative complex in Kalaburagi.

When Shivasharanappa, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development, said no progress was made in the implementation of SCP and TSP in his department as the district-level committee had not approved the proposals, Ms. Jyothsna expressed her discontentment and directed officials to complete all the procedures and implement the pending proposals before the end of the second week of January.

Noting a lack of coordination among officials in holding the meetings and implementing SCP and TSP, the Deputy Commissioner made it clear that holding meetings from time to time, getting the required approvals from the authorities concerned, and implementing the programmes were the responsibilities of the officers.

P. Raja, zilla panchayat CEO, told Alla Bhaksh, Joint Director of Social Welfare Department, to submit a report on the progress of civil works taken up under SCP and TSP.

Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande and other senior officers were present in the meeting.