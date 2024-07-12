ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaburagi court orders attachment of KNNL chief engineer’s office furniture

Published - July 12, 2024 07:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The court passed the order as KNNL failed to pay compensation to a farmer who gave land for Bennethora Irrigation Project in Herur village

The Hindu Bureau

The Third Additional District Judge in Kalaburagi has ordered the attachment of the furniture of the Chief Engineer Office of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) for failing to compensate a farmer who lost her 1.12 acres of land to make way for the Bennethora Irrigation Project in Herur village of Chittapur taluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a long battle of eight years, in June 2017, the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) at Chittapur ordered KNNL to compensate the farmer, Jagadevi Nagendrappa Biradar, with ₹3,56,067 for the land acquired.

After KNNL failed to compensate the beneficiary, in March 2021, the farmer filed a petition in the Kalaburagi District Court against KNNL authorities, including the Chief Engineer, the Executive Engineer KNNL Gandori Nala Division, the Special Land Acquisition Officer, the Minor Irrigation Project and the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Third Additional District Judge Kalaburagi has pointed out that KNNL has failed to release the compensation and the delay is by 2,740 days (seven-and-half years) after the court ordered compensation and directed KNNL to pay a revised compensation amount of ₹12,48,654 as per market value, including statutory benefits to the farmer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Upon further failure to obey the court order, the Third Additional District Judge on June 6, 2024 ordered the attachment of movable goods and furniture of the Office of Chief Engineer Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd. by issuing a warrant of attachment.

Advocates Shivakumar Malipatil, Bheemashankar Madiyal argued on behalf of farmer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US