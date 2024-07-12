Kalaburagi court orders attachment of KNNL chief engineer’s office furniture

The Third Additional District Judge in Kalaburagi has ordered the attachment of the furniture of the Chief Engineer Office of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) for failing to compensate a farmer who lost her 1.12 acres of land to make way for the Bennethora Irrigation Project in Herur village of Chittapur taluk.

After a long battle of eight years, in June 2017, the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) at Chittapur ordered KNNL to compensate the farmer, Jagadevi Nagendrappa Biradar, with ₹3,56,067 for the land acquired.

After KNNL failed to compensate the beneficiary, in March 2021, the farmer filed a petition in the Kalaburagi District Court against KNNL authorities, including the Chief Engineer, the Executive Engineer KNNL Gandori Nala Division, the Special Land Acquisition Officer, the Minor Irrigation Project and the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi.

The Third Additional District Judge Kalaburagi has pointed out that KNNL has failed to release the compensation and the delay is by 2,740 days (seven-and-half years) after the court ordered compensation and directed KNNL to pay a revised compensation amount of ₹12,48,654 as per market value, including statutory benefits to the farmer.

Upon further failure to obey the court order, the Third Additional District Judge on June 6, 2024 ordered the attachment of movable goods and furniture of the Office of Chief Engineer Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd. by issuing a warrant of attachment.

Advocates Shivakumar Malipatil, Bheemashankar Madiyal argued on behalf of farmer.

