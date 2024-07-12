GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalaburagi court orders attachment of KNNL chief engineer’s office furniture

The court passed the order as KNNL failed to pay compensation to a farmer who gave land for Bennethora Irrigation Project in Herur village

Published - July 12, 2024 07:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Third Additional District Judge in Kalaburagi has ordered the attachment of the furniture of the Chief Engineer Office of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) for failing to compensate a farmer who lost her 1.12 acres of land to make way for the Bennethora Irrigation Project in Herur village of Chittapur taluk.

After a long battle of eight years, in June 2017, the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) at Chittapur ordered KNNL to compensate the farmer, Jagadevi Nagendrappa Biradar, with ₹3,56,067 for the land acquired.

After KNNL failed to compensate the beneficiary, in March 2021, the farmer filed a petition in the Kalaburagi District Court against KNNL authorities, including the Chief Engineer, the Executive Engineer KNNL Gandori Nala Division, the Special Land Acquisition Officer, the Minor Irrigation Project and the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi.

The Third Additional District Judge Kalaburagi has pointed out that KNNL has failed to release the compensation and the delay is by 2,740 days (seven-and-half years) after the court ordered compensation and directed KNNL to pay a revised compensation amount of ₹12,48,654 as per market value, including statutory benefits to the farmer.

Upon further failure to obey the court order, the Third Additional District Judge on June 6, 2024 ordered the attachment of movable goods and furniture of the Office of Chief Engineer Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd. by issuing a warrant of attachment.

Advocates Shivakumar Malipatil, Bheemashankar Madiyal argued on behalf of farmer.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.