Kalaburagi corporation to take up campaign on water conservation

The Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation has decided to take up a campaign to spread awareness among the people about the importance of rainwater harvesting and water conservation to address the water crisis in the city every summer.

Addressing a press conference at the Town Hall here on Thursday, Rahul Pandve, Municipal Commissioner, urged citizens to join hands with the civic body in its efforts for water conservation.

“Kalaburagi has a population of around 10 lakh. The city faces acute water crisis during summer and people fetching water from faraway places in pots is a common scene. It wouldn’t be a big task to address the water crisis in the city if the citizens join hands with the civic body in water conservation and rainwater harvesting efforts. The government can build roads and drains, but it cannot create water resources. We need to make serious efforts to save available water resources,” he said.

Making a special reference to masjids operating in the city, Mr. Pandve said that he would convince the masjid heads to join the civic body’s water conservation efforts by putting mechanisms for rainwater harvesting and water reuse in their premises.

“The city has around 300 masjids and each one of them uses anywhere between 1,000 and 3,000 litres of water daily for washing. The water could be reused for gardening and other purposes,” he said.

As part of the water conservation efforts, Mr. Pandve added the removal of silt and developing the old wells (kalyani) and lakes would be prioritised.

“There are over 70 water sources in the heart of the city, including the Appa Lake, and we would come up with concrete plans to remove silt from them and develop them so as to make them sources of usable water,” he said.

Expressing his determination to turn Kalaburagi into a clean and green city, Mr. Pandve warned of stringent legal action against the violations of environmental regulations in force, particularly those regarding the plastic ban.

“The civic body is gearing up to declare Kalaburagi a plastic-free city. The campaign on the plastic ban is under way. If anybody is found using, stocking, manufacturing and selling of banned plastic material would be dealt with sternly,” he said.

The Commissioner said that a mobile application was being developed for bringing in more transparency and effectiveness in the solid waste collection and management process in the city.

The administration and people, in general, could use the app to find out and track the GPS-based waste collecting vehicles, he said.

“The segregation of solid waste at source is mandatory,” he said.

He also warned the municipal staff of stringent disciplinary actions for their apathy, negligence and corrupt practices. He called upon the people to directly contact him for their grievances caused by the municipal staff.