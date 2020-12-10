Kalaburagi corporation plans to set up zones for street vendors

KALABURAGI

10 December 2020

DPR for the same has been sent to State government for approval

The Kalaburagi City Corporation is planning to set up zones in the city to help vendors carry out their business in the earmarked places without disturbing traffic.

Corporation Commissioner Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande speaking to The Hindu said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared which carries the details of infrastructure, the number of vendors to be incorporated in zones, and the total funds required for implementing the project.

“The corporation had submitted the DPR to the government and is yet to get approval,” he added.

The Commissioner said that unplanned civic sense had made it difficult for both vendors and citizens to access the same.

The roads which are already busy get even more overcrowded as street vendors occupy half of the roads.

Mr. Lokhande said that after conducting a survey, the corporation has identified five suitable locations for establishing the zones for vendors.

As per the DPR, around 550 individual units will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹3.88 crore.

As many as 140 units will be constructed on the stretch between Karnataka Milk Federation Dairy and Hanuman Temple, 130 on the stretch between Nobel school and New Jewargi cross, 100 from Kanni market to Central Bus Stand, and 85 each on the stretches between Kanni Market and Hirapur Cross and between Ram Mandir Circle and New Jewargi Cross in the city.

The Commissioner added that each unit would cost anywhere between ₹66,300 and ₹77,600. The stalls will measure 2x2m, and some units are of 2x1.5m and 2x1.75m size, depending on the availability of space.

The stalls will be constructed with the help of a steel-framed structure and a metal roof sheet.

Recently, the corporation officials carried out a drive and identified 6,000 street vendors for registration and issued an identity card for them.

These cards will help in eliminating duplicate and fake beneficiaries during the allotment of vending stalls, Mr. Lokhande said.

Mr. Lokhande said once the project gets approval by the State government, the corporation will resume the work. The allotment of vending units will be done through a draw of lots. Priority will be given to registered street vendors.