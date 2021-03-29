Kalaburagi corporation launches iris-based attendance system

Along with the existing fingerprint-based biometric attendance system, the Kalaburagi City Corporation has now launched iris-based attendance system for staff and pourakarmikas.

The city corporation has installed thumb biometrics and iris scanners at 20 points, including the corporation administration building.

Corporation Commissioner Snehal S. Lokhande speaking to The Hindu said that the introduction of iris scanners has enabled easy enrolment of pourakarmikas as the fingerprint scanners had at times failed to detect fingerprints due to skin abrasions as their fingers were badly affected by years of strenuous work.

“During last year, the city corporation suspended fingerprint biometric time and attendance systems for pourakarmikas to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, the corporation has resumed the use of fingerprint biometrics along with iris scanners. Iris recognition verification is one of the most reliable personal identification methods and it solves the problem of spurious attendance,” Mr. Lokhande said.

Breakfast

The city corporation is also planning to revise regular breakfast for pourakarmikas by replacing it with a healthy and nutritional breakfast, including two boiled eggs each twice a week. The new menu would also have tea along with breakfast, the officer added.

The city corporation has floated new tenders for supplying breakfast and it is expected to be finalised shortly.