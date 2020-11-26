Kalaburagi corpn. reaches out to street vendors with loans

Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Snehal S. Lokhande explaining the scheme to street vendors after receiving loan applications in Kalaburagi.

KALABURAGI

26 November 2020 21:35 IST

At least 5,400 in city to benefit under PM-SVANidhi Scheme

The Kalaburagi City Corporation has reached the doorsteps of street vendors to give them loan of ₹ 10,000 each under the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Scheme. The corporation has set up service centres in different localities to receive applications from the street vendors.

Commissioner of Kalaburagi City Corporation Snehal S. Lokhande speaking to The Hindu here on Wednesday said that all street vendors who are engaged in vending, including pushcarts and makeshift vendors, in the city can avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme for their business purpose. The scheme aims not only to empower street vendors by extending loans to them but also to bolster their economic conditions.

The city corporation is also issuing Certificate of Vending/Identity Card for all the vendors. “We have identified 6,000 street vendors in the city; we have a target to cover at least 5400 street vendors in the city under this scheme,” he said.

“We launched a 10-day special campaign on November 22 to raise awareness about the scheme and receive applications. We have been receiving around 250 applications every day,” he added.

Mr. Lokhande, who visited the centres set up in the market locality, explained the scheme to the vendors and also suggested to them to apply for a vendor’s identity card. For identity card registration, the vendors must submit a photocopy of their Aadhaar card, ration card, electoral identity card, bank passbook, two passport size photographs and two family photographs.

The service is available free in eight Seva Kendras — five in the market locality and one each in the Dargah Area, SVP Chowk and TV Station area. In addition to this, the vendors can avail themselves of the services through CSC centres set up in 11 areas in the city where minimum fees will be collected, he added.

Aaadhar card and family details would not only help identify genuine beneficiaries but also ensure transparency and help to eradicate corruption, he said.

Mr. Lokhande said that there is no place for middlemen in the whole loan process, as the street vendors have to submit their relevant documents and their contact details themselves. They will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number once the documents are verified and they will be eligible for the loan under the scheme.

During the campaign to create awareness about the scheme, Mr. Lokhande appealed to the people to make use of the PM-SVANidhi Scheme to boost their business activity.