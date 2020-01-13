Kalaburagi comes alive with myriad colours

The main street of Kalaburagi on Sunday came alive with myriad colours as more than 200 artists from different districts assembled to display and sell their artworks as part of the seventh edition of an annual art fair, Chitra Santhe.

It was something that professional and budding artists, painters, art lovers came together to display their art — not in a gallery or a museum, but on the roadside and on the premises of a garden underneath the open sky.

The side-walk along the public garden was covered in sculptures, paintings, murals, installations and mixed-media artworks. Visitors and passers-by were treated to live caricature art, paintings and colourful sketches — from S.M. Pandit Ranga Mandir Gate to the entrance of the Public Garden.

The breathtaking paintings of artist Siddanna Gouda are so impressive that they might make any art lover do a double-take. Mr. Gouda, a native of Hunasagi taluk in Yadgir district, completed his Bachelor of Visual Art Education from Kannada University, Hampi. Even a close inspection of his works will not help believe that they have come from an artist’s paintbrush.

The acrylic painting works of Aditi Gada of I PU and the pencil sketch arts of Syed Ibrahim of Class 7 were also impressive.

An artwork on a theme of women by Aditi enthralled the viewers with its skilful representations. It is hard to believe that the young artist learnt painting by watching videos.

Also, Syed Ibrahim said that he created his pencil drawings just by referring to videos, without any going to classes.

Chitra Santhe was jointly organised by the Hyderabad Karnataka Artists Association, the Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKCCI), the Gulbarga University, Kalaburagi and Chaitanyamai Art Gallery. Artists from various institutions also displayed their artworks.