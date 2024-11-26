 />

Kalaburagi collects award for contribution to human chain formation on Democracy Day

Published - November 26, 2024 08:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister H.C. Mahadevappa handing over awards to Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena were awarded a prize for their contribution to forming the longest human chain on the International Day of Democracy on September 15, 2024.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the presence of Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, handed over the award to the officers at the Constitution Day celebrations at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The district administration got the third place in forming the longest human chain and involving more private companies to create the human chain to celebrate the International Day of Democracy.

There were five categories, the innovation of human chain, the length of the human chain, the number of saplings planted, the number of non-governmental organisations that participated and the number of private companies involved, for considering the district for a prize and Kalaburagi bagged the third place in two categories.

The district contributed 113 km, from Kinni Sadak in Kamalapur taluk on the Kalaburagi-Bidar district border in the north to Allipur Tanda in Chittapur taluk on the Kalaburagi-Yadgir district border in the south, with the participation of over one lakh people, to the 2,500-km-long human chain formed from Bidar to Chamarajnagar to celebrate the International Day of Democracy on September 15.

