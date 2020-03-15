Kalaburagi city wears a deserted look

The makeshift stalls at Sharnbasaveshwar car festival being closed down after finding no takers, and (below) the Kalaburagi railway station on Sunday.

KALABURAGI

15 March 2020 22:30 IST

NEKRTC cancels bus services to 90 routes owing to poor turnout on Sunday

The city wore a deserted look on Sunday as business establishments, malls, and cinemas remained shut as part of the lockdown announced by the State government, after the country’s first COVID-19 fatality was reported from Kalaburagi on March 12.

Even the busiest places such as bus stand, railway station, and market area were empty.

The makeshift stalls selling various products and food stalls established at the Sharnbasaveshwar annual car festival had no takers. The fortnight annual fair came to an end within two days because of the poor response.

Bus services cancelled

North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) has cancelled bus services on various routes as the number of commuters was lower than usual.

Of the total 849 schedules in Kalaburagi division-1 and division-2, services to 110 routes were cut on Saturday and another 90 routes were cancelled on Sunday. The NEKRTC also curtailed 530 local trips in both divisions.