Kalaburagi city police arrests 30 vehicle lifters, recovers 105 motorbikes

The Kalaburagi city police have arrested 30 youngsters who were allegedly involved in a series of vehicle thefts and recovered over 105 two-wheelers worth ₹54.55 lakh.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D. said during investigation, the accused revealed that they stole motorbikes in order to earn easy pocket money to take joy rides and consume alcohol.

Explaining the modus operandi of thieves, the police officer said they targeted bikes parked in public places and on the roadside which were not under CCTV surveillance; and also bikes stationed at the same place for two to three days. The stolen bikes would be supplied to another gang which would sell them in rural areas for ₹10,000 and ₹20,000. The buyers were not bothered about vehicle documents as they were getting vehicles at a low price, he added.

Dr. Sharanappa said that special teams were formed to nab the bike lifters. The teams have successfully cracked 37 cases and recovered 105 motorcycles.

