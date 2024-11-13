 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalaburagi city police arrests 30 vehicle lifters, recovers 105 motorbikes

Published - November 13, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The Kalaburagi city police recovered 105 motorbikes worth Rs. 54.55 lakh.

The Kalaburagi city police recovered 105 motorbikes worth Rs. 54.55 lakh. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Kalaburagi city police have arrested 30 youngsters who were allegedly involved in a series of vehicle thefts and recovered over 105 two-wheelers worth ₹54.55 lakh.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D. said during investigation, the accused revealed that they stole motorbikes in order to earn easy pocket money to take joy rides and consume alcohol.

Explaining the modus operandi of thieves, the police officer said they targeted bikes parked in public places and on the roadside which were not under CCTV surveillance; and also bikes stationed at the same place for two to three days. The stolen bikes would be supplied to another gang which would sell them in rural areas for ₹10,000 and ₹20,000. The buyers were not bothered about vehicle documents as they were getting vehicles at a low price, he added.

Dr. Sharanappa said that special teams were formed to nab the bike lifters. The teams have successfully cracked 37 cases and recovered 105 motorcycles.

Published - November 13, 2024 07:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.