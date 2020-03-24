Karnataka

Kalaburagi City Corporationtakes up sterilisation drive

The Kalaburagi City Corporation has deputed 22 Health Inspectors, among others, to carry out the exercise.

It has formed 11 teams to cover all 55 wards in the city

The Kalaburagi City Corporation on Monday constituted 11 teams for carrying out sterilisation in the city by spraying sodium hypochlorite solution to fight against the COVID-19 menace.

The corporation has deputed 22 Health Inspectors, two each in a team, to carry out sanitation and sterilisation exercise by spraying disinfectants in vulnerable areas in all the 55 wards in the city.

One police personnel has been deputed with each team.

The City Corporation has allocated 23 intensive thermal fogging machines, three vehicle-mounted fogging machines, and one vehicle-mounted sodium hypochlorite solution sanitisation machine.

The teams would conduct fogging drives in all the wards on a war-footing to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus.

