Kalaburagi City Corporation yet to create street vending zones, though detailed project report is ready

July 24, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Though the detailed project report (DPR) for setting up street vending zones in the city was prepared three years ago, the Kalaburagi City Corporation has failed to implement the street vending policy that can help minimise traffic snarls on arterial stretches.

As per the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act 2014, local bodies should identify vending zones to facilitate vendors carry out their business in places allotted to them, after registering their names and issuing identity cards.

The city corporation prepared the DPR in 2020 and identified locations for establishing five vending zones to take up construction of 550 individual units in various junctions of the city.

President of Hyderabad Karnataka Environment Awareness and Protection Organisation Deepak Gala, who has been fighting for the rights of street vendors for more than a decade, has urged the State government to implement the National Policy on Urban Street Vendors by issuing directions to urban local bodies to earmark Restriction Free Vending Zones, Restricted Vending Zones and No Vending Zones and Mobile Vending Areas, Weekly Vending Zones, Night Vending Zones, Temporary Festival Vending Zones and Event Vending Zones in the cities.

Mr. Gala, who is also a member of the Town Vending Committee (North), said that the authorities have not prepared such a plan as per the Act. The committee should conduct meetings regularly to ensure effective implementation of the Street Vendors Act.

He urged the committee chairman to direct the officials to conduct surveys of street vendors in the city and also identify vending zones and designate them considering their commercial potential.

Though the corporation conducts regular drives against illegal vendors, imposes fines and confiscates their vends, these actions are of no use unless the city corporation establishes dedicated vending zones, Mr. Gala said.

He further added that unplanned civic activities have made it difficult for commuters as street vendors most of the time occupy half of the roads.

Corporation officials have, requesting anonymity, said that there are more than 20,000 street vendors in the city but the corporation has identified only 6,000 street vendors, registered them and issued identity cards.

