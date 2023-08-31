Kalaburagi City Corporation employees, officials stage protest against assault on staff member

August 31, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalaburagi City Corporation employees and officials on Thursday wore black ribbons on their arms and staged a protest outside their office building demanding justice for an health inspector of the city corporation who was assaulted by two people on Wednesday.

As per sources, the accused, Avinash Bhaskar and Raju, abused and threatened Health Inspector Dhanshetty (Dhanraj Hedgepur) over phone on Wednesday evening. After some time, they reached office and assaulted Mr. Dhanshetty in the presence of Deputy Commissioner (Development) of the city corporation R.P. Jadhav.

Both the accused were under the influence of alcohol when they reached the corporation office. One of the accused, Avinash Bhaskar, is a Congress worker.

City Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh D. Patil, addressing presspersons here on Thursday, said that the two accused, Avinash Bhaskar and Raju, dragged Mr. Dhanshetty into a room and assaulted him.

Avinash Bhaskar had applied for trade licence from the corporation on August 5. Though the health inspector told him that the file has been moved to the department concerned, the accused assaulted him saying that there has been delay in issuing trade licence.

Mr. Dhanshetty, along with a few corporation employees, then went to the police station to lodge a complaint against the accused on Wednesday evening. However, they returned without lodging a complaint due to fear as Mr. Dhanshetty was threatened with dire consequences.

Mr. Patil said that later a police officer visited the city corporation and received a complaint from Mr. Dhanshetty in this connection and registered a First Information Report (FIR).

“The police have assured us that they will take legal action against both the accused,” he said and added that the police have also collected the CCTV footage of the incident.

