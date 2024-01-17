Kalaburagi Central prison has turned into ganja den, says State Human Rights Commission

January 17, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Expressing displeasure over the poor functioning of the Kalaburagi district administration, the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) alleged that Kalaburagi Central prison has turned into ganja den.

The Commission Chairman Justice L. Narayana Swamy and its members S.K. Vantigodi and T. Sham Bhatt were interacting with district-level officers here on Wednesday. Mr. Swamy, who visited Kalaburagi Central Prison, said they got a video clip that showed how ganja was supplied inside the jail and this clearly indicated that ganja was easily accessible across the district.

Mr. Swamy directed the district authorities to make all efforts to curb the distribution and sale of ganja in the district. He said that ganja consumption can affect youngsters in their academics, social life and work productivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission also criticised the prison authorities for forcing inmates to have dinner by 4.30 p.m. and breakfast at 7.30 a.m. next day. He acknowledged that 4.30 p.m. was too early for dinner. Mr. Swamy said that the commission has registered a suo-moto case with regard to serving food to the inmates.

The Commission was grossly upset over the poor maintenance and lack of amenities in the district general hospital. Most of the school building is in shambles with little or no facilities for students. He said the district administration and the officials of the concerned department have turned a blind eye to the pathetic conditions of healthcare facilities and school buildings.

The Commission has urged the officials to consciously develop a positive attitude while discharging their duties while dealing with people approaching them with grievances.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive officer Bhanvar Singh Meena was present.

In the last two-days, the Commission has attended 133 pending cases and disposed of 66 cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.