Kalaburagi breaches 41 degree Celsius, rain expected in some parts

06 April 2021 00:38 IST

On Monday, eve as rainfall occurred at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, dry weather prevailed over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka. Kalaburgi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.7 degree C in the State.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours has some good news as rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka. But dry weather is very likely to prevail over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.

In Bengaluru, light rain is likely in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.

Advertising

Advertising