Karnataka

Kalaburagi breaches 41 degree Celsius, rain expected in some parts

On Monday, eve as rainfall occurred at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, dry weather prevailed over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka. Kalaburgi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.7 degree C in the State.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours has some good news as rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka. But dry weather is very likely to prevail over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.

In Bengaluru, light rain is likely in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2021 12:39:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kalaburagi-breaches-41-degree-celsius-rain-expected-in-some-parts/article34248638.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY