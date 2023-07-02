Kalaburagi boy selected for U-13 Gothia World Youth Football Tournament-2023

July 02, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Syed Rafi Hussain, a student of Hussain Public School is selected to represent India at the U-13 Gothia World Youth Cup Football-2023 to be held at Gothenburg, Sweden between July 16 and 22.

Rafi, a Class 8 student from Kalaburagi district, is the only player from Karnataka selected in the team for the international tournament.

With his excellent performances at the district level, he is among 32 players selected in the under-13 age group for the Gothia Cup International Youth Association Football Tournament.

Farhaan Shad, District Head Coach at Kalaburagi District Football Association, said that Rafi was proficient in street football; he kickstarted his football training under the guidance of a local coach Osama. “To finetune his playing skills and technique, Osama admitted Rafi to KDFA training in 2021, where he was trained under my guidance. Surprisingly, within just one-and-a half years, his talent, commitment to training and skill on the field led him to becoming only football player from the State to represent U-13 World Youth Cup. Rafi is a perfect all-rounder on the field who has developed amazing speed and ball controlling techniques,” Mr. Shad said.

Mr. Shad, who is also, a licensed coach of All India Football Federation, recalling how Rafi got selected for the Sweden World Youth Cup at the last minute, said that the selection process held at various football clubs in different states had ended but they got to participate in the Mumbai trail camp organised by Oscar Foundation and Rafi easily got selected for the Gothia Cup.

“Initially, I did not allow my son to take up sports. I agreed when Mr. Farhaan visited us multiple times to convince us that Rafi should be allowed to pursue his dream as he has the potential to achieve great things in football and said that he should get a chance he deserves. Today my son is representing India in the U-13 World Youth Cup. It is all because of Mr. Farhaan,” said Rafi’s father Syed Mohsin Hussain.

